PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $16,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 274.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

IYY stock opened at $165.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.97 and its 200 day moving average is $150.16. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $107.20 and a 1-year high of $177.71.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.