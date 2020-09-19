Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Points International posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.85 million. Points International had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.51%.

PCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Points International has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOM. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Points International in the first quarter worth $2,688,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Points International by 72.5% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 620,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 260,751 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Points International in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Points International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Points International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

