Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 551,241 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,437,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,241 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $58,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,798,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,452,000 after purchasing an additional 919,427 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,504,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,365,000 after purchasing an additional 283,800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $49,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 97,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $17.83 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

