Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $51,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $149.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.64 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

