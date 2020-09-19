Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 16,313 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Analog Devices worth $64,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 27,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $10,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $114.91 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average is $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Insiders have sold a total of 54,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

