Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 24,958 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.88% of Hubbell worth $60,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 142.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 45.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

Hubbell stock opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average is $127.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.