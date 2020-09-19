Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 30,168 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Valero Energy worth $54,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,291.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.1% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 80.0% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

