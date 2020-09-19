Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 803,162 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,162 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $80,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $4,676,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $21,132,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $881,972.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,218.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,504 shares of company stock valued at $26,493,197. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $83.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.