Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,721,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.19% of PacWest Bancorp worth $73,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of PACW opened at $17.75 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.