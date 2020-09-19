Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.95% of Albany International worth $55,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 36.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Albany International in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Albany International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Albany International by 30.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIN. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

