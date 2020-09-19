Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $52.74 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of L3Harris worth $52,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in L3Harris by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after buying an additional 2,018,719 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after purchasing an additional 766,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,262,000 after purchasing an additional 430,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX stock opened at $185.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.