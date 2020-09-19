Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $57.09 Million Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 378.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,808 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Mercadolibre worth $57,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $385,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $717,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $10,619,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MELI opened at $998.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of -293.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,136.94 and its 200-day moving average is $849.05. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,037.13.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.