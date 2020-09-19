Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $60.19 Million Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,012,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $60,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crane by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $52.98 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.48.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

