Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $63.07 Million Stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Eastgroup Properties worth $63,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,766,000 after purchasing an additional 79,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,348,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,934,000 after acquiring an additional 32,818 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 801,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,699,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,683,000 after acquiring an additional 62,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $132.81 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average of $117.52. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

