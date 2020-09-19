Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $73.79 Million Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,952 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $73,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FMR LLC grew its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNMD opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.60.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $360,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $271,145.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,944.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $991,330. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

