Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $77.59 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $77,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $155,052,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,393 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,529 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,606,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,840,000 after acquiring an additional 465,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $91.32 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.