Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $77.96 Million Stock Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.75% of ALLETE worth $77,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALE. FMR LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 28.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after buying an additional 21,959 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 13.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE ALE opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.29. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.75 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.