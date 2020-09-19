Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.52% of Yeti worth $56,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Yeti by 858.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 162,481 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yeti by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,665 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Yeti’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yeti from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Yeti news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $481,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,008,064.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,009.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,634 shares of company stock worth $4,349,504. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

