Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,067 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Universal Health Services worth $50,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 210.0% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $1,588,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.6% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 10,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.92. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $153.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

