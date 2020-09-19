Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,267 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $51,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,699,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,349,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,924,000 after buying an additional 557,132 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,040,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,609,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,110,000 after buying an additional 41,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $189.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.49. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $211.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

In related news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $631,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

