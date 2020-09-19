Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,940,948 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,940,948 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $53,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $272.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.76 and its 200 day moving average is $226.37. The company has a market capitalization of $737.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $299.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

