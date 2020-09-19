Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Biogen worth $63,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Biogen by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,769,000 after purchasing an additional 444,508 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 644.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,989,000 after purchasing an additional 415,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after purchasing an additional 340,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

BIIB stock opened at $274.48 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $219.70 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.25 and a 200 day moving average of $292.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

