Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $75,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $64.71 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $318,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,041 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

