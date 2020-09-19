Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,789 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.64% of MSA Safety worth $73,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,387 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $1,438,519.71. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $6,687,945.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,775. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $134.07 on Friday. MSA Safety Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.04.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.26 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

