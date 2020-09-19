Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) CFO Sells $45,270.00 in Stock

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) CFO Alisha Charlton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $45,270.00.

PDEX stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Pro-Dex Inc has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.45. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 34.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 10,800.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pro-Dex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

