Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,548 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.32.

PB stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.