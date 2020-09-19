PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of PS Business Parks worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB opened at $123.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.64. PS Business Parks Inc has a one year low of $102.48 and a one year high of $192.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.35.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $148,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.