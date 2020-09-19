Raymond James Boosts Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $12.50

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $660.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 353,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 529,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 462,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 1,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 849,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

