Raymond James Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $115.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX stock opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.18. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 33.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,001,000 after purchasing an additional 256,486 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.