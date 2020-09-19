Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

