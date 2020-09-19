Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Receives $53.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of RDS.A stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Royal Dutch Shell’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

