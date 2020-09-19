Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $79.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James cut Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ryanair by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

