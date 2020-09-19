SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Major Shareholder Montare Resources I, Llc Acquires 72,157 Shares of Stock

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) major shareholder Montare Resources I, Llc purchased 72,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $32,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Montare Resources I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SandRidge Permian Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, Montare Resources I, Llc purchased 29,742 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,383.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Montare Resources I, Llc purchased 200 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $80.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Montare Resources I, Llc purchased 173,086 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,234.40.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Montare Resources I, Llc purchased 349,902 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $136,461.78.

PER stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.