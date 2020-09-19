Saputo Inc. (SAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 2nd

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

TSE:SAP opened at C$32.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$29.31 and a 12 month high of C$41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9399999 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.17.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

