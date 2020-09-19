Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Saul Centers has increased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

NYSE BFS opened at $25.81 on Friday. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.