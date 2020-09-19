Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 72,618 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,618 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 391.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

JEF stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

