Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 650.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 52.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

NYSE:LH opened at $183.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

