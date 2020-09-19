Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 225.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,144 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 27,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $119,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,391 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,018,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,882,000 after purchasing an additional 814,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

