Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,291,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.59.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.