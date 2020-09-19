Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.9% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 68,563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 91,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99.

