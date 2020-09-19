Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70 on November 2nd

Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SCIN opened at GBX 736 ($9.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.06 million and a P/E ratio of -17.69. Scottish Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 906.77 ($11.85). The company has a quick ratio of 638.77, a current ratio of 638.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 733.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 722.23.

In related news, insider Neil Rogan purchased 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 755 ($9.87) per share, for a total transaction of £7,157.40 ($9,352.41).

Scottish Investment Trust Company Profile

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

