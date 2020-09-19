Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million.

SRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.25 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensus Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Sensus Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

SRTS stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

