Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shockwave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $58.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Shockwave Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shockwave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. Shockwave Medical has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 33,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,666,483.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $172,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,708.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,031 shares of company stock worth $49,884,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 287.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,143,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after buying an additional 847,901 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,005,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,530,000 after buying an additional 727,621 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,404,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,914,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after buying an additional 489,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,042,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

