Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Declines By 16.7%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

