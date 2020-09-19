Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Drops By 15.3%

Toromont Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 425,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 515.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on TMTNF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $58.23.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

