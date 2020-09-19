SOL Global Investments Corp (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in August

SOL Global Investments Corp (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of SOLCF stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. SOL Global Investments has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

There is no company description available for SOL Global Investments Corp.

