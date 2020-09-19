Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $30,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Square by 60.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $170.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 233.89 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,583 shares of company stock worth $66,784,971. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Square from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.37.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.