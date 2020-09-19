Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Receives GBX 249.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLA. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

SLA opened at GBX 229.50 ($3.00) on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 16.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 247.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 241.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of -5.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is -55.28%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 103,859 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £275,226.35 ($359,631.97). Insiders have purchased a total of 103,954 shares of company stock valued at $27,547,700 in the last ninety days.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

