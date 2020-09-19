State Street Corp (STT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

State Street has increased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.