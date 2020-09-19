STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

SLFPY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

